Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood,
Grant County Airport, Hillsboro, and Winston
124 PM MST Mon Dec 12 2022
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gila region including the Southern Gila
Foothills, Mimbres Valley, and Eastern Black Range Foothills
* WHEN...Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.