Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Uplands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, and Cloverdale
156 PM MST Tue Dec 27 2022
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Uplands of the
Bootheel Counties.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence for very strong
west to southwest winds in the higher terrain of the Gila Region
and New Mexico Bootheel Wednesday. The strongest winds will most
likely be during Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wet snow will
also be falling during this time, potentially reducing
visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.