WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley and Eastern Black Range Foothills Counties. Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Hillsboro, and Winston
* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
