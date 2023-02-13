Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, and Virden
403 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley County.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust is expected during the afternoon, possibly reducing
visibilities below 3 miles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.