[Editor's Note: I just got SEVEN weather alerts. Some were identical. I will post some of them on the weather page with maps and let YOU figure out which ones pertain to you. I THINK I got the correct maps with the correct text, but I'm not sure. I give up!}

This one is a wind advisory with extended time and locations.

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood,

Grant County Airport, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Deming, Columbus,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso,

West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

Fort Bliss, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City,

Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

158 PM MST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40

mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. For

the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds will be gusty Tuesday afternoon

ahead of the next storm system. Stronger gusts will be seen on

east slopes during this time. There will be a brief lull Tuesday

evening for areas east of the Rio Grande Valley as a strong cold

front impacts areas west of the Continental Divide. The

strongest winds will be seen along the front as it moves to the

east early Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.