Upper Gila River Valley-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
and Mule Creek
158 PM MST Mon Feb 13 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds
30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley County.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST
Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move through early
Wednesday morning bringing chances for the strongest winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.