Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, and Apache Summit
159 PM MST Mon Feb 13 2023
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected with blowing snow and near blizzard
conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Wind
gusts up to 60 to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE...Gila Region and Sacramento mountains.
* WHEN...11 PM MST Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Falling snow and strong winds will combine to produce
low visibilities and very difficult travel, especially along
US-82, US-70, NM-152, and NM-15.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin during the hours in the
Gila on Tuesday, lasting through the morning hours Wednesday.
Snow will start in the Sacramento mountains early morning on
Wednesday before tapering Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant
snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.