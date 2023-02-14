Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Uplands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, and Cloverdale
1233 PM MST Tue Feb 14 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
*
WHERE...Portions of Grant, Hidalgo, and Otero Counties and
southern New Mexico.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions may
impact the morning commute. Very strong winds could cause
extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations combined with strong
winds will make driving hazardous along I-10, US-70, and US-180
within the advised area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.