Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
351 AM MST Tue Feb 28 2023
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches possible over higher elevations. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches possible over midslope elevations. Winds could
gust as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands and the Black Range.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lesser snow amounts are expected across the
lower elevations and valley across the Gila region with 1 to 3
inches of snow accumulation possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.