RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING ON WEDNESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS OF NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS DUE TO VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS... .Strong southwest winds in the 20 to 30 mph range with higher gusts will combine with afternoon relative humidity dropping into the lower teens to single-digits to elevate fire danger and create critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 055

EL PASO COUNTY-TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056

HUDSPETH COUNTY-

225 PM MST Tue Feb 28 2023

.RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND VERY DRY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055,

056, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM

MST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...This includes El Paso and Hudspeth counties in

Far West Texas and the New Mexico lowlands in Otero and

southern Dona Ana counties.

* 20 FOOT WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gust 40 to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.