Upper Gila River Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Lowlands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-
Southern Tularosa Basin-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas,
Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences, Derry,
Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado,
Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands National Park,
Chaparral, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero,
Timberon, Mountain Park, and Crow Flats
322 PM MST Tue Feb 28 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.