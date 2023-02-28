Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Uplands of the Bootheel-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Cloverdale, Hillsboro, and Winston
322 PM MST Tue Feb 28 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,
west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southern Gila
Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Uplands of the Bootheel and Eastern
Black Range Foothills.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 11 PM MST
Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday evening
through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.