Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences,
Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,
Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa,
White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon,
Mountain Park, and Crow Flats
323 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust will cause reductions in visibility, drivers should
take extra precautions while on the roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.