Upper Gila River Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas,
and Hachita
323 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
MST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.