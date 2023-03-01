[Editor's Note: Sorry got wrong map the first time![
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Uplands of the Bootheel-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Cloverdale, Hillsboro, and Winston
323 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southern Gila
Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Uplands of the Bootheel and Eastern
Black Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.