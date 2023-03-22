Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Central Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands National Park,

Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot,

Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon, and Sacramento

252 AM MDT Wed Mar 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Hidalgo, Grant, Luna, Sierra, and portions of Dona Ana

and Otero counties in south central and southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be damaged and blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected in the

early afternoon. Blowing dust will be possible in dust prone

areas, especially in and around Deming and south on New Mexico

State Road 11 in Luna county.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.