Red Flag Warning In Effect Thursday Afternoon for Southern New Mexico and Far West Texas... .A Pacific low will approach the Southern Rockies on Thursday, with a deep surface low extending from eastern Colorado down to the International Border. Winds will increase during the afternoon hours and combine with very dry air to create conditions favorable to fire starts and rapid fire spread. Winds will continue into the evening hours before subsiding overnight.

101 PM MDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

055, 056, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM

MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of southwest and south-central New

Mexico including the Lincoln National Forest, and Far West

Texas.

* WIND...Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.