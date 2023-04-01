Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Winston, Mescalero, Timberon,
Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill,
Pinon, and Sacramento
105 PM MDT Sat Apr 1 2023
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAYFROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 to 70 mph
expected.
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
possible.
* WHERE...The Sacramento mountains, the Black Range, and high
elevations of the Gila Region.
* WHEN...Monday evening through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.