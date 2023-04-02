Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood,
and Grant County Airport
148 PM MDT Sun Apr 2 2023
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.