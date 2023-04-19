Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Winston, Mescalero, Timberon,
Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill,
Pinon, and Sacramento
303 AM MDT Wed Apr 19 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Sacramento
Mountains.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and travel may be difficult for high
profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.