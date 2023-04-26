FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR THE LOWLANDS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO, THE LOWER AND MID ELEVATIONS OF THE GILA, AND EXTREME FAR WEST TEXAS... .A passing upper-level storm system will approach the area Friday bringing windy and unstable as conditions remain quite dry. Temperatures will be seasonably warm. West to northwest winds will be 25-30 MPH with gusts 35-40 MPH. Minimum RH will be 7-12 percent. Conditions will improve after sunset with breezy winds lingering, but relative humidities rebounding above critical thresholds.
255 PM MDT Wed Apr 26 2023
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM
MDT Friday.
* WIND...Northwest winds at 20 to 25 MPH and gusts 30 to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity 7 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.