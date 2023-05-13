Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range NM-Upper Gila River Valley NM-
753 PM MDT Sat May 13 2023
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Grant
County through 830 PM MDT...
At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4
miles southeast of Mangas Springs, moving north at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cliff, Silver City, Mangas Springs, Oak Grove, Riverside, Gila,
Mangas Valley, Bill Evans Lake, Sapillo Creek Valley, Tyrone Mine,
Mogollon Box Campground, Little Walnut Village and Portions of the
Gila Wilderness.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH