FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 330 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. River
or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sapillo Creek, Manzanita Creek, Little Turkey Creek, Turkey
Creek, Gila River and Little Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of North Central Grant County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.