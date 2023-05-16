[Editor's Note: For your protection be aware when it is raining in areas above you into watersheds that may flood. Be aware. Note that not all advisories are posted here. It's up to you to remain safe!]

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following

county, Grant.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some

low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 140 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Mimbres River and Gavilan Arroyo.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Lorenzo, Sherman, and San Juan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.