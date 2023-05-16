[Editor's Note: For your protection be aware when it is raining in areas above you into watersheds that may flood. Be aware. Note that not all advisories are posted here. It's up to you to remain safe!]
FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 345 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 140 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Mimbres River and Gavilan Arroyo.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
San Lorenzo, Sherman, and San Juan.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.