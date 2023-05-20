Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley NM-
303 PM MDT Sat May 20 2023
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Grant
and northwestern Hidalgo Counties through 345 PM MDT...
At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Lordsburg, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Heavy rain will continue to result in
reduced visibilities for motorists along I-10 near
Lordsburg.
Locations impacted include...
Lordsburg, Lordsburg Playa, Shakespeare and Pyramid Mountains.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 11 and
35.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.