CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY THROUGH AT LEAST SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS... Winds will increase each afternoon as an upper level system moves across New Mexico. Min RH values will be between 6 and 14%, which will combine with 20 foot winds between 20 and 25 mph along with ERC values in the 85-95th percentile to create low to moderate red flag conditions. Winds are expected to subside after sunset each evening. For Friday, critical winds are expected for the Gila and adjacent areas. For Saturday, critical winds are expected to spread across all New Mexico zones.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

THE GILA WILDERNESS AND ADJACENT LOWLANDS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR THE GILA WILDERNESS AND ADJACENT LOWLANDS...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM

MDT Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire

Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through

Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Gila National Forest and adjacent lowlands.

* WIND... West at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY... 8 to 14 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.