CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH AT LEAST SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO... Gusty winds each afternoon as strong winds aloft move across New Mexico. Min RH values will be between 6 and 14%, which will combine with 20 foot winds between 20 and 25 mph to create low to moderate red flag conditions this afternoon for all of southwestern and south central New Mexico....RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR THE GILA NATIONAL FOREST AND ADJACENT LOWLANDS WITHIN FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 110...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
THE GILA NATIONAL FOREST AND ADJACENT LOWLANDS WITHIN FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 110...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM
MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Gila National Forest and adjacent lowlands.
* WIND...West at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.