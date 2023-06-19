RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE GILA NATIONAL FOREST AND ADJACENT LOWLANDS... ..Hot, dry, breezy conditions will continue today due to a persistent area of high pressure over the region. This will create several hours of critical fire weather for the Gila National Forest and adjacent lowlands. Any fires that develop will have the potential for rapid fire growth..
600 AM MDT Mon Jun 19 2023
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE GILA NATIONAL FOREST AND ADJACENT LOWLANDS...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity,
which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Gila National Forest and adjacent lowlands.
* TIMING...Noon to 9pm Monday, June 19
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.