Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-
Otero Mesa-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,
Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Garfield,
Hatch, Radium Springs, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,
and Sierra Blanca
501 AM MDT Wed Jun 21 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH AT
LEAST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Hot daytime temperatures with afternoon highs 100 to 104
degrees. Morning low temperatures remaining warm in the mid to
upper 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From Friday night through at least midnight MDT Saturday
night.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... This product will be extended through
early next week with temperatures expected to continue to
increase.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.