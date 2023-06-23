Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Uplands of the Bootheel-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard,

Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Cloverdale,

Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, and Spaceport

312 AM MDT Fri Jun 23 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT

MDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Hot daytime temperatures with afternoon highs 95 to 102

degrees. Morning low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to midnight MDT Tuesday

night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.