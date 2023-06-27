The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Advisory for...
South central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 500 PM MDT, an area of blowing dust was reported along I-10
near Deming.
HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong
thunderstorm wind gusts to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Emergency management.
IMPACT...Hazardous travel.
* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 39
and 103.
Locations impacted include...
Deming, Akela, Gage, Sunshine, Separ, Rock Hound State Park and
Spring Canyon State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.