Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley NM-
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range NM-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley NM-
Upper Gila River Valley NM-
216 PM MDT Mon Jul 3 2023
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Grant and
northern Hidalgo Counties through 245 PM MDT...
At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5
miles north of White Signal. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Oak Grove, White Signal, Mangas Valley, Tyrone Mine and Jacks Peak.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.