The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Advisory for...
Southern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
West central Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 445 PM MDT.
* At 340 PM MDT, an area of blowing dust was visible on highway
cameras east of Lordsburg. With storms nearby, this area could
easily see visibility drop quickly due to outflow boundaries.
HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong winds
less than or around 30 mph.
SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.
IMPACT...Hazardous travel.
* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 4
and 35.
Locations impacted include...
Lordsburg, Road Forks, Lordsburg Playa, Shakespeare and Pyramid
Mountains.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.