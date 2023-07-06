Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Sierra County Lakes-

Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Alamogordo, Tularosa,

White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Cornudas, Dell City,

Salt Flat, and Sierra Blanca

231 PM MDT Thu Jul 6 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM

MDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 104 to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat products could be extended or upgraded

through next week as this period of prolonged hot temperatures

continues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.