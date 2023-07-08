Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs

200 PM MDT Sat Jul 8 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

WHAT...Afternoon high temperatures 104 to 108 degrees expected.

Overnight temperatures in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

* WHERE...Luna and Dona Ana Counties in New Mexico and the Rio

Grande Valley of Texas.

* WHEN...Through at least 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.