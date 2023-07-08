Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,
Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Fabens,
Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs
200 PM MDT Sat Jul 8 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
WHAT...Afternoon high temperatures 104 to 108 degrees expected.
Overnight temperatures in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.
* WHERE...Luna and Dona Ana Counties in New Mexico and the Rio
Grande Valley of Texas.
* WHEN...Through at least 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.