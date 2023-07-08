Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Sierra County Lakes-

Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Alamogordo, Tularosa,

White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks,

Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, and Sierra Blanca

200 PM MDT Sat Jul 8 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Afternoon high temperatures 103 to 107 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

far west Texas.

* WHEN...Through at least 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.