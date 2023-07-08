Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Hillsboro, and Winston
200 PM MDT Sat Jul 8 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Afternoon high temperatures 98 to 102 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley, Southern Gila
Foothills/Mimbres Valley and Eastern Black Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through at least 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat products could be extended or
upgraded through next week as this period of prolonged hot
temperatures continues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.