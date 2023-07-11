Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences,
Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,
Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa,
White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks,
Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca,
Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs
150 AM MDT Tue Jul 11 2023
HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon highs of 100 to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.