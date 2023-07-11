Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
Cloverdale, Hillsboro, and Winston
150 AM MDT Tue Jul 11 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
High temperatures have dropped below 103 for this area, resulting
in the heat advisory being cancelled. High Temperatures will
still be around 100, so continue to use caution when working or
participating in outdoor activities.