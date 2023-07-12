[Editor's Note: It's monsoon season, so be careful out there. Don't drive through flooded areas. Be prepared.]
FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 415 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings along NM-15 may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sapillo Creek, Sycamore Creek, Black Canyon, Apache Creek,
Cow Creek, Arenas, Mill Creek, Bear Creek, Lampbright Draw,
Mimbres River, Atlantic Creek, Meadow Creek, Copperas Creek,
Twin Sisters Creek, and Trout Creek.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Lake Roberts, Pinos Altos, Copperas Vista and Sapillo Creek
Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.