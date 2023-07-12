Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
355 PM MDT Wed Jul 12 2023
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...Northwestern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 700 PM MDT.
* At 355 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The most impactful flooding will affect rural roadways west of Buckhorn and US-180.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, rural
roadways, streets and underpasses as well as other
poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Buckhorn and Duck Creek Road near US-180.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Buckhorn Creek, Sycamore Creek, South Fork Sycamore Creek, Lobo
Creek, and Duck Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.