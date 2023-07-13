Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Hillsboro, and Winston

617 AM MDT Thu Jul 13 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MDTTUESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon highs of 100 to 105.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 AM MDT Saturday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat products could be extended or upgraded

through next week as this period of prolonged hot temperatures

continues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.