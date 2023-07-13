FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 358 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Whiskey Creek, Twin Sisters Creek, Lampbright Draw, Stephens
Creek and Hanover Creek.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Hurley, Bayard, Cobre, North Hurley, Hanover, Santa Clara,
Fort Bayard and Arenas Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
[Editor's Note: The Beat simply does not have the staff to post every flood advisory, so be careful out there. If it's raining hard realize that you may face flooding.]