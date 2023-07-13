FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 552 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
North Fork Walnut Creek, Gila River, Willow Creek, Mangas
Creek, Walnut Creek, Ash Creek and Bear Creek.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Redrock, Tyrone, Oak Grove, Mangas Springs, Mangas Valley,
Bill Evans Lake, Tyrone Mine and Gila Middle Box.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.