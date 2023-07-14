[Editor's Note: The Beat has received at least six more flood advisories today. If it was pouring rain where you are or upstream from where you are, then watch out for flooding! My readers are smart. They understand these things. Be careful and wary, but don't expect a nanny state here!]
FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 530 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Silver City. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rainhave fallen.
- Silver City is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Silver City, Tyrone, Bayard, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard and
Arenas Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.