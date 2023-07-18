Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks,

Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, and Sierra Blanca

625 AM MDT Tue Jul 18 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures of 102 to 108 degrees

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

Hudspeth county of far west Texas.

* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat products could be extended or

upgraded through next week as this period of prolonged hot

temperatures continues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.