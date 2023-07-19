Upper Gila River Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-

Lowlands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas,

Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

127 AM MDT Wed Jul 19 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to 108 degrees

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

far west Texas.

* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest conditions will occur today and

Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.