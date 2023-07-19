Upper Gila River Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Lowlands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas,
Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,
Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park
127 AM MDT Wed Jul 19 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to 108 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
far west Texas.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest conditions will occur today and
Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.