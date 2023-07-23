Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,
and Radium Springs
225 PM MDT Sun Jul 23 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions expected. Afternoon highs of 104 to 106
degrees.
* WHERE...Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin and Northern Dona Ana
County.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will significantly increase the potential for
heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.