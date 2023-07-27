[Editor's Note: I receive these almost every day. Please, if it's raining upstream from where you are and you may be in danger, please use caution and common sense. I cannot post every one of them. Please be safe!)
FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New
Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New
Mexico, Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 330 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in San Lorenzo and Sherman. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of
rain has fallen.
- San Lorenzo and Sherman is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
San Lorenzo, Sherman, San Juan and Mimbres.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.