[Editor's Note: I receive these almost every day. Please, if it's raining upstream from where you are and you may be in danger, please use caution and common sense. I cannot post every one of them. Please be safe!)

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New

Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New

Mexico, Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Grant.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in San Lorenzo and Sherman. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of

rain has fallen.

- San Lorenzo and Sherman is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

- Some locations that may experience flooding include...

San Lorenzo, Sherman, San Juan and Mimbres.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.