FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 430 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 132 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in Santa Clara and Bayard. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Santa Clara and Bayard is the most likely place to experience
minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Hurley, Cobre, Bayard, Fierro, Hanover, Mimbres, North
Hurley, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard, Georgetown and Upper
Mimbres Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.